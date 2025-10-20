L&T Tech Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Buy', Sees 15% Upside Potential — Check Target Price

L&T Tech’s proactive push towards AI-driven solutions is evident in its 216 GenAI patents and successful monetization of platforms like PLxAI and QGuard.ai..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..IDBI Capital Report.L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported a resilient performance as revenue stood at Rs 2,980 crore, up 4% /15.8% QoQ/YoY, while USD revenue rose 10.4% YoY in CC term and margin improving to 13.4%. The company secured record large deals worth $292 million, primarily from the Sustainability and Tech segments, which both reported double-digit growth. L&T Tech’s proactive push towards AI-driven solutions is evident in its 216 GenAI patents and successful monetization of platforms like PLxAI and QGuard.ai. Operational discipline led to stronger cash flows and reserves, while management remains optimistic about the second half of the year due to an expected recovery in the auto sector, better offshoring, portfolio refinement, and the Intelliswift integration. The company reiterated its commitment to double-digit growth for FY26 and aims to raise Ebit margin to 16–16.5% by FY27–28. Strategic bets on AI, new leadership additions, and emphasis on core segments position L&T Tech well for future growth. We maintain a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 4,774 and valuing the stock at 31.4x FY27E earnings per share..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.UltraTech Cement Q2 Review — Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' Post Inline Earnings, Sees 17% Upside.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.