L&T Tech, Federal Bank Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

L&T Tec - Unchanged guidance implies a strong Q4

L&T Technology Services Ltd.'s maintained its FY24E outlook implying a strong exit in Q4 FY24E, even as Q3 performance was lower than expected. Revenue growth was impacted by softness in the telecom and hi-tech vertical (adjust. for SWC seasonality).

Guidance reiterated at 17.5% to 18.5% CC for FY24E implies 4-7% QoQ CC for Q4 FY24E, which will be supported by-

sequential improvement in furloughs/billing days/SWC seasonality, six deals of $10 million plus total contract value booked in Q3 FY24, and strategic partnership with bp (medium-term driver) and targeted mining program for top clients.

While L&T Tech prowess as a leading pureplay engineering research and development service provider with a diversified vertical base and strong credentials across domains persists, growth print is impacted by a longer deal conversion cycle and business cyclicality despite strong industrial tailwinds.

Risk-reward is unfavourable for L&T Tech as current valuations imply greater then 16% USD revenue compounded annual growth rate over FY23-33E.

Maintain 'Reduce' on L&T Tech with a target price of Rs 4,915, based on 27 times FY26E earning per share.