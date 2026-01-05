ADVERTISEMENT
L&T, Siemens Energy Among Motilal Oswal's Pick In Capital Goods; BEL Tops Defence In Q3 Results Preview
Motilal Oswal expects execution growth to remain healthy for its coverage companies in the capital goods universe, driven by strong order inflows and order books for them. While ordering remains strong across thermal power, renewables, T&D, data centers, buildings and factories, and defense, the brokerage is selective in picking up from the domestic private sector.
