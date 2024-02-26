L&T - Growth Drivers In Place: Motilal Oswal

Our recent interactions with the management of Larsen and Toubro Ltd. make us believe that recent concerns related to its performance are transient, such as-

low YoY growth in domestic inflows in 9M FY24 was due to a high base of last year, particularly in domestic hydrocarbon; lower-than-expected margins were attributed to legacy projects, which are now closer to completion in the next couple of quarters; and high share of international projects, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where the addressable market is continuously growing.

The positive factors that will drive growth ahead, in our view, are:

the ramp-up of domestic inflows after elections, the completion of low-margin legacy projects in next couple of quarters, the constant reduction in working capital and the resultant return on capital employed improvement, and low working capital in international projects despite being fixed-price projects.

We maintain our estimates and SoTP-based target price of Rs 4,200, valuing the core business at 28 times March-26E earnings per share. Maintain Buy.