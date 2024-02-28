L&T Finance - Riding Retailisation To Deliver Improved Profitability: Motilal Oswal

L&T Finance Holding Ltd. has exhibited a strong commitment to running down its wholesale book efficiently, resulting in a notable decline to ~Rs 70 billion (~9% of the Loan mix). Concurrently, the retail mix has improved to ~91%, with broad-based growth across all its core retail segments.

Retail Loans grew at a compound annual growth rate of ~25% with rural business finance (MFI) growing at CAGR of ~26%, 2W at ~15%, farm equipment at ~12% and home loans at ~25% over FY21-9M FY24. After a period of post-Covid consolidation, loan against proporty has resumed its growth trajectory with ~28% YoY growth.

Mr. Sudipta Roy assumed the role of CEO of L&T Finance effective January 2024. He aims to leverage his expertise/relationships from his previous role at ICICI Bank Ltd. to further improve credit underwriting practices and strengthen the franchise’s position.

Back in Q3 FY23, L&T Finance utilised the entire proceeds from the sale of its asset management business for marking down the wholesale book by taking a one-time provision of ~Rs 27 billion to account for illiquidity discounts.

We do not anticipate any significant incremental impact on the P&L from rundown of the residual wholesale book. Management has guided for an annualized drag of ~Rs 1.5-2 billion from the wholesale book over the next two years.