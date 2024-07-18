"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Anand Rathi Report.With its shift to a retail franchise ahead of its Lakshya 2026 target, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.’s Q1 consolidated net profit surged ~29.2% YoY to Rs 6.85 billion. We maintain our Buy rating as the shift to retail is paying consistent dividends. On higher estimates, we value the stock at 1.9 times FY26E book value (earlier 1.8 times FY26E) for an expected 2.5%+ return on asset in FY26..Risks: Higher slippages, less-than-anticipated loan growth..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.L&T Finance Shares Highest In Over One Week After Q1 Profit Meets Estimates.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."