L&T Finance Balancing Growth, Asset Quality Amid Macro Headwinds, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'
L&T Finance will soon emerge out of the MFI credit cycle and will continue to deliver better profitability and RoA expansion, adds Motilal Oswal

04 Sep 2025, 09:20 AM IST i
L&T Finance remains focused on acquiring high-quality customers through technology-driven underwriting and stringent credit controls while maintaining strong collection efficiency across all segments.

(Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

Supported by digital partnerships with major players such as Amazon and PhonePe, L&T Finance is poised for sustainable earnings growth once the near-term headwinds in the MFI business subside.
