Research ReportsLodha Developers Can Rally 36% Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'
ADVERTISEMENT

Lodha Developers Can Rally 36% Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,870, which implies a 36% potential upside.

09 Jul 2025, 03:02 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Since its listing in FY21, Lodha has been religiously focusing on identifying new markets and geographies to scale up its residential business.</p><p>(Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Since its listing in FY21, Lodha has been religiously focusing on identifying new markets and geographies to scale up its residential business.

(Photo source: Company website)

Lodha’s presales are expected to clock a 20% CAGR, led by healthy collections and a comfortable debt level of 0.2x as of Q4 FY25 end. The company entered Pune and is scaling up at a healthy pace. Additionally, it has completed its pilot phase in Bengaluru and started scaling up with the acquisition of a 5.6msf project with a gross development value of Rs 66 billion in FY25.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT