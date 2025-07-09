ADVERTISEMENT
Lodha Developers Can Rally 36% Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'
Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,870, which implies a 36% potential upside.
Lodha’s presales are expected to clock a 20% CAGR, led by healthy collections and a comfortable debt level of 0.2x as of Q4 FY25 end. The company entered Pune and is scaling up at a healthy pace. Additionally, it has completed its pilot phase in Bengaluru and started scaling up with the acquisition of a 5.6msf project with a gross development value of Rs 66 billion in FY25.
