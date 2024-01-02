Life Insurance — FY24 Muted Year For Non-Par, But Fundamental Proposition Stays Intact: ICICI Securities
FY24 has been a challenging year for non-par with lower demand from multiple factors, coupled with margin challenges.
ICICI Securities Report
However, the core value proposition of guaranteed income over long-time period remains a structural opportunity. In this report, we illustrate:
Change in IRRs in CY24 for major players,
new product launches that can aid H2 FY24,
basic product variants within non-par,
different ways of mitigating the possible margin overhang from higher surrender value, and
details of forward rate agreement results for major life insurers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
