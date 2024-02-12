LIC Q3 Results Review - Margin Rise Should Be Seen In The Context Of RoEV: Yes Securities
Year-on-year APE growth still shows a negative print on nine-month basis but is positive for Q3
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Life Insurance Corporation Ltd.'s value of new business margin has expanded more than 400 basis points on sequential basis. The key reason for the sequential expansion in margin was the rise in the share of Non-Par, which in turn was driven by the Jeevan Ustav, which is a whole life product with long policy term.
As a result, the non-par savings’ average policy term has jumped from 16 years to 43 years. The margin expansion is despite revisions in annuity pricing, which were effected to aid annual premium equivalent growth and which, among other benefit changes, have led to an erosion of 360 bps in VNB margin on YoY basis, for the nine-month period.
Management has stated that LIC is in line with what they had committed at the time of listing and would continue their effort, which would lead to further improvement in margin.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.