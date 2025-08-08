LIC Q1 Results Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy', Sees Upto 22% Upside — Check Target Price
LIC is also working on enhancing its digital capabilities for cost optimization, adds Motilal Oswal
In Q1 FY26, LIC reported net premium income of Rs 1.2 trillion (in line), up 5% YoY. Renewal premium grew 6% YoY to Rs 599 billion, while first-year/single premium grew 1%/4% YoY to Rs 75 billion/Rs 519 billion.
Motilal Oswal Report
Life Insurance Corporation Ltd. maintains its industry-leading position and focuses on achieving growth recovery through wider product offerings, higher ticket sizes, a shift in the product mix toward non-par, agency channel expansion, and a higher contribution from bancassurance and alternate channels.
A shift toward highermargin non-par products and improvement in persistency will boost VNB margin going forward.
LIC is also working on enhancing its digital capabilities for cost optimization. We have kept our FY26/FY27 estimates unchanged considering the in-line performance in Q1 FY26.
Reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 1,080 (premised on 0.7x FY27E EV).
