LG Electronics Gets ICICI Securities' 'Buy' Initiation; Sees Upto 35% Potential Upside

Business NewsResearch ReportsLG Electronics Gets ICICI Securities' 'Buy' Initiation; Sees Upto 35% Potential Upside
ICICI Securities initiate coverage on LG Electronics India with a Buy rating on sustained market leadership across major categories.

14 Oct 2025, 10:23 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>LG has continued to generate strong return ratios with healthy earnings growth (22.3% PAT CAGR over FY22-25).</p><p>(Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
LG commands one of the largest in-house manufacturing capacities in white goods in India and its in-house manufactured goods as a percentage of net sales increased from 84.2% in FY22 to 86.1% in FY25.
