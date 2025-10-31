Business NewsResearch ReportsLenskart IPO Opens: Should You Apply? Check Issue And Other Key Details —Read HDFC Securities Report
ADVERTISEMENT

Lenskart IPO Opens: Should You Apply? Check Issue And Other Key Details —Read HDFC Securities Report

Lenskart's Rs 7,278-crore IPO comprises of fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and Rs 5,128 crore through an offer-for-sale.

31 Oct 2025, 11:05 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Lenskart IPO
Lenskart Solutions Ltd. launched its initial public offering today and will conclude on Nov. 04.

(Photo source: NDTV Profit)

A technology-driven eyewear company Lenskart has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 382 and Rs 402 per equity share (Discount of Rs 19 for all eligible employees).
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT