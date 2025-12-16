Business NewsResearch ReportsLeela Palaces Rated New 'Buy' At ICICI Securities With 51% Upside — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Leela Palaces Rated New 'Buy' At ICICI Securities With 51% Upside — Check Target Price

A strong heritage brand, coupled with limited luxury supply in India’s tier-1 cities, augurs well for Leela’s medium-term growth outlook.

16 Dec 2025, 11:15 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Going forward, The Leela has a visible pipeline to expand its footprint from ~4,090 operational keys, as of Nov’25, to over 5,000 operational keys by FY30.</p><p> (Photo: The Leela Palace New Delhi)</p></div>
Going forward, The Leela has a visible pipeline to expand its footprint from ~4,090 operational keys, as of Nov’25, to over 5,000 operational keys by FY30.

(Photo: The Leela Palace New Delhi)

Leela is a luxury hospitality company with 4,090 operational keys across 14 hotels, including 1,761 owned keys, along with a pipeline of 763 owned and 283 managed keys over FY25–30E. The brokerage expects the company to deliver 16%/17% revenue/Ebitda CAGRs over FY25–28E backed by same-store RevPAR CAGR of 12% and pipeline keys.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT