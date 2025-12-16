Leela Palaces Rated New 'Buy' At ICICI Securities With 51% Upside — Check Target Price

Leela is a luxury hospitality company with 4,090 operational keys across 14 hotels, including 1,761 owned keys, along with a pipeline of 763 owned and 283 managed keys over FY25–30E. The brokerage expects the company to deliver 16%/17% revenue/Ebitda CAGRs over FY25–28E backed by same-store RevPAR CAGR of 12% and pipeline keys.