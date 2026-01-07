Leela is structurally advantaged as luxury travel shifts toward experiential stays, commanding 30–40% average revenue rate/revenue per available room premium over peers..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Nirmal Bang Report.Nirmal Bang has initiated coverage on Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts Ltd. with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 529, implying a 26% upside from the current market price of Rs 419.Leela is positioned as a pure-play luxury hospitality brand with marquee city palaces and experience-led leisure assets. The company is structurally advantaged as luxury travel shifts toward experiential stays, commanding 30–40% average revenue rate/revenue per available room premium over peers..Nirmal Bang expect Leela to deliver a strong growth runway with owned keys rising to 1,567 by FY28E (ex-Srinagar JV) and managed keys reaching 2,214 by FY27E (ex-Palm Jumeirah), thereby supporting FY25–FY28E RevPAR/ARR CAGR of ~11%/~10% and revenue/Ebitda CAGR of 16%/18%, as the mix upgrades and food and beverage/banquet monetization adds to the operating leverage..Risks to brokerage thesis:Delay in FY28E-heavy pipeline could defer revenue/Ebitda/PAT growth.Severe downcycle may weaken cash flows and increase borrowing.High reliance on five properties can impact the business in the case of any disruption..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Devyani International Set For 30% Upside On Sapphire Merger Says Motilal Oswal — Check Rating, Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.