Laurus Labs, Supriya Lifesciences, Divi’s Labs— DRChoksey's Top Stock Picks In Pharma Pack; Q1 Results Preview
Pharma Q1 Results Preview: Lupin is expected to return to double-digit growth with new launches scale up, adds DRChoksey
Although the threat of US tariffs on Indian pharmaceutical imports has created uncertainty and market volatility, so far, the sector has been largely exempted, as it plays a critical role in the US healthcare. However, the risk lingers on companies specifically with higher US exposure. India and the US are engaged in negotiations, and the long-term outlook will depend on the evolution of trade policies and the ability of Indian pharm...
