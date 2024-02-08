KPR Mill Q3 Results Review - Improving Textiles To See Capex: Systematix
Sugar and Ethanol division – Restrictions on sugar syrup usage impacted operations.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Report
KPR Mill Ltd.'s revenue fell 13% YoY and 18% QoQ to Rs 12.4 billion, 11% lower than our estimate, as revenue in the Textiles/Sugar & Ethanol division fell 13%/16% YoY and 10%/43% QoQ, respectively.
Gross margin expanded 734 basis points YoY and 817 bps QoQ to 46.8%, boosted by soft raw material prices. Ebitda rose by mere 1% YoY and fell 8.9% QoQ to Rs 2.7 billion, in line with our estimate. Ebitda margin expanded 311 bps YoY and 215 bps QoQ to 21.9% versus our estimate of 19.4%.
Profit after tax increased 7% YoY to Rs 1.9 billion (8% above estimate) on higher other income. KPR currently has an order book of ~Rs 11 billion.
Company has started the garments brownfield expansion which will increase the total capacity to ~177 million pieces. Management is confident that
its modernization/capacity expansion plans across segments,
strong financial position, and
comfortable cash flow, would continue to support robust growth, going forward.
Near term, KPR expects to focus on investments in the textiles division, given the uncertainty and restrictions imposed on the use of sugar syrup/juice for ethanol.
We have cut our FY24E/25E earning per share by 10%/8% to adjust for the soft performance in 9M FY23 and roll forward our valuations to FY26E.
Reiterating 'Buy', with a revised target price of Rs 923 (earlier Rs 753), based on 25 times FY26E earnings.
Key risks arise from lower:
garment realisations
export demand and
sugar production.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Triveni Turbine Q3 Results Review - Stellar Performance; Strong Outlook Intact: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.