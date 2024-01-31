KPIT Technologies Q3 Results Review - Robust Execution; Resilient Outlook To Support Growth: Axis Securities
From a long-term perspective, we believe KPIT is well-placed for encouraging growth, given its multiple long-term contracts with the world’s leading brands.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
KPIT Technologies Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 1,257 crore in Q3 FY24, up 4.8% QoQ and 37% YoY (in constant currency terms) which stood above our expectations.
The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 209 crore, reporting an encouraging growth of 9% on a QoQ basis. This was also above our expectations.
KPIT’s operating margins expanded 60 basis points to 21%, supported by strong volume growth and a favorable currency mix, which is commendable.
The company’s net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 155 crore, registering a growth of 10% on a QoQ basis.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.