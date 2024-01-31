KPIT Technologies Q3 Results Review - Robust Execution; Resilient Outlook To Support Growth: Axis Securities

KPIT Technologies Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 1,257 crore in Q3 FY24, up 4.8% QoQ and 37% YoY (in constant currency terms) which stood above our expectations.

The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 209 crore, reporting an encouraging growth of 9% on a QoQ basis. This was also above our expectations.

KPIT’s operating margins expanded 60 basis points to 21%, supported by strong volume growth and a favorable currency mix, which is commendable.

The company’s net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 155 crore, registering a growth of 10% on a QoQ basis.