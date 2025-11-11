Business NewsResearch ReportsKPIT Q2 Review — Growth To Re-Accelerate From Q4 Says Motilal Oswal Reiterating 'Buy', Sees 26% Upside,
KPIT Q2 Review — Growth To Re-Accelerate From Q4 Says Motilal Oswal Reiterating 'Buy', Sees 26% Upside,

Motilal Oswal trims KPIT's FY26 estimates by ~4% on higher depreciation from CareSoft and lower other income.

11 Nov 2025, 12:08 PM IST i
KPIT remains well-placed to benefit from OEMs’ shift toward SDVs, supported by strong software engineering capabilities. (Photo:Pralhad Shinde/ NDTV Profit)
KPIT’s transition from services to solutions should help it retain competitiveness in a challenging environment. Furthermore, the CareSoft acquisition is expected to support growth recovery in H2.
