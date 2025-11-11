KPIT Q2 Review — Growth To Re-Accelerate From Q4 Says Motilal Oswal Reiterating 'Buy', Sees 26% Upside,

KPIT’s transition from services to solutions should help it retain competitiveness in a challenging environment. Furthermore, the CareSoft acquisition is expected to support growth recovery in H2..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.KPIT Technologies Ltd. stands to benefit from OEMs’ transformation programs toward software-defined vehicles, driven by its strong software engineering capabilities. However, client reprioritization and delays in production development timelines for new architectures have weighed on momentum. KPIT’s transition from services to solutions should help it retain competitiveness in a challenging environment. Furthermore, the CareSoft acquisition is expected to support growth recovery in H2.That said, due to higher depreciation linked to the CareSoft acquisition and a miss on other income, we cut our FY26 estimates by ~4%. Nevertheless, with an expected EPS CAGR of 14% over FY25–28, outpacing most peers in the engineering research and development space and continued leadership in the automotive software vertical, we reiterate our Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,500 (26% upside), valuing the stock at 38 times Jun’27E earnings per share..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.JSW Cement Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Stance; Trims Target Price — Check Details.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.