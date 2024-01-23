Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Review- Strong Growth Supported By Stability In Margin; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s margins have remained stable sequentially at 5.22%. With challenges in deposit accretion higher cost of funds may impact margin in the near term, however, we expect margins at ~5.2% for FY24E.

Also, the management’s focus on high-yielding loans would provide some support to margins. Thus, with robust advances in growth and margins remaining healthy would aid healthy net interest income growth.

Further, sub-dued growth has been reported in fees traction in the current year. Presently, higher spends on promotion and marketing kept the opex at elevated levels. However, the same is expected to decline and operating leverage will kick in, thereby supporting pre-provision operating profit growth.

Slippages are comfortable and bounce rate metrics are holding up currently. Moreover, gross non-performing asset has remained stable QoQ and net non-performing asset has improved.

However, asset quality is expected to normalise going forward. With margins remaining intact, we believe, the bank is poised to sustain ROA at 2.4% over FY24-26E.