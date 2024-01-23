Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results Review - RoA Below ICICI Bank’s But Multiple Still Higher: Yes Securities
Slowdown in loan growth and elevated opex are talking points
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
We maintain a less-than-bullish ‘Add’ rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. with a revised price target of Rs 2160:
We value the standalone bank at 2.9 times FY25 price/book value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on equity profile of 13.1/13.4%/13.9%. We assign a value of Rs 604 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.
Results highlights:
Asset quality: Gross slippages amounted to Rs 11.77 billion (annualised slippage ratio of 1.3%) and recoveries and upgrades were healthy at Rs 8.3 billion.
Margin picture: NIM was stable QoQ to 5.22%, supported by proportion of advances rising in interest-earning assets.
Asset growth: Advances grew 3.2%/15.7% QoQ/YoY driven on sequential basis by healthy growth across various retail loan segments and SME.
Opex control: Total opex grew 7.1%/14.2% QoQ/YoY, staff cost grew 7%/18.3% QoQ/YoY and other expense grew 7.2%/11.5% QoQ/YoY.
Fee income: Fee income grew 5.8%/26.5% QoQ/YoY, where the sequential growth was driven by distribution and syndication fees.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Review- AIF Provisions, Treasury Loss Contribute To Slight Earnings Miss: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.