Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results Review - Margins Surprise On The Upside, Upgrade To 'Buy': Systematix

We rollover our forecasts to March-26 and upgrade our rating to 'Buy' from 'Hold' with March-25 target price of Rs 2,095 (from Rs 1,940) valuing the standalone bank at 2.5 times Mar-25 adjusted book value per share (same multiple as ICICI Bank Ltd.) for FY25-26E average retuan on asset of 2.2% versus 2.1% for ICICI Bank Ltd.

We assign Rs 515 per share for its holding in the subsidiaries. We also factor the proceeds from the sale of 51% stake in Kotak General Insurance to Zurich Insurance, for Rs 40.5 billion, expected to be completed by June-24.

Our rating upgrade considers our expectation of continuity of policies under the new Managing Director-Mr Ashok Vaswani, with the bank being amongst our preferred picks within the large cap private banks.