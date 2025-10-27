Business NewsResearch ReportsKotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Review — Nirmal Bang Maintains 'Buy' On Robust Loan Growth; NIM Better Than Expected
ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Review — Nirmal Bang Maintains 'Buy' On Robust Loan Growth; NIM Better Than Expected

Nirmal Bang maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank, sees upto 17% upside potential.

27 Oct 2025, 09:17 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kotak Mahindra Bank's slippages declined from Rs 18.12 billion in Q1 FY26 to Rs 16.29 billion in Q2 FY26. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Kotak Mahindra Bank's slippages declined from Rs 18.12 billion in Q1 FY26 to Rs 16.29 billion in Q2 FY26. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.54%, declining by 11 bps QoQ, primarily due to the full impact of June’s 50 bps repo rate cut and changes in the asset mix. Cost of funds reduced by 31 bps QoQ, benefiting from the savings rate cut to 2.5% and repricing of term deposits. This reduction was mainly attributed to the full impact of the savings account rate reduction and the re-pricing of maturing term deposits.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT