Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Review — Nirmal Bang Maintains 'Buy' On Robust Loan Growth; NIM Better Than Expected

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.54%, declining by 11 bps QoQ, primarily due to the full impact of June’s 50 bps repo rate cut and changes in the asset mix. Cost of funds reduced by 31 bps QoQ, benefiting from the savings rate cut to 2.5% and repricing of term deposits. This reduction was mainly attributed to the full impact of the savings account rate reduction and the re-pricing of maturing term deposits.