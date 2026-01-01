Kotak Mahindra Bank: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy', Sees Strong Returns Ahead — Check Target Price, Upside

Kotak Mahindra Bank remains focused on profitable, calibrated growth, with retail, SME, agri, and tractor portfolios supporting balance-sheet expansion, while commercial vehicle and unsecured exposures remain well managed..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.Motilal Oswal has reaffirmed its Buy rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2,500, indicating a 14% upside from the current market price of Rs 2,203. The brokerage cites disciplined growth, robust asset quality, and strong digital execution as key drivers for sustained profitability..Valuation and view Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed near-term NIM volatility and elevated credit costs earlier in FY26; however, operating performance is expected to normalize as funding-cost repricing plays out and unsecured stress subsides. The bank remains focused on profitable, calibrated growth, with retail, SME, agri, and tractor portfolios supporting balance-sheet expansion, while commercial vehicle and unsecured exposures remain well managed. Subsidiaries continue to provide structural earnings diversification, supporting consolidated profitability over the medium term.Disciplined execution, strong liability franchise, and capital strength underpin confidence in sustainable RoA of ~2%+. The brokerage thus estimates Kotak Mahindra Bank to deliver robust return ratios, with RoA/RoE at 2%/12.7% by FY27E. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.VA Tech Wabag Shares May Rally 49% Says Motilal Oswal — Check Stock Rating, Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.