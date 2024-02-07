KIMS Q3 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Negative Operating Leverage: Prabhudas Lilladher

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.'s Q3 operating performance stands impacted (Ebitda de-grew at 3% YoY to Rs 1.5 billion) from certain one offs such as

state elections, cyclone, weak season and shifting of Sunshine unit.

However robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in the past (with Ebitda growth of 34% compound annual growth rate over FY18-23).

Recent acquisitions of Sunshine, Nashik and Nagpur are value accretive which will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view.

We expect 17% Ebitda CAGR over FY24-26E with healthy return ratios of ~20%. Our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda estimates broadly remain unchanged.

Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with target price of Rs 2,200/share (earlier Rs 2,000) based on 22 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda as we roll forward.

Any delay in expansion plan will be key risk to our call.