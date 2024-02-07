KIMS Q3 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Negative Operating Leverage: Prabhudas Lilladher
Cyclone in AP, state elections in Telangana and shifting of Sunshine unit impacted profitability.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.'s Q3 operating performance stands impacted (Ebitda de-grew at 3% YoY to Rs 1.5 billion) from certain one offs such as
state elections,
cyclone,
weak season and
shifting of Sunshine unit.
However robust cost control, low capital intensive set-up and value accretive acquisitions have ensured good profitability in the past (with Ebitda growth of 34% compound annual growth rate over FY18-23).
Recent acquisitions of Sunshine, Nashik and Nagpur are value accretive which will continue to aid growth momentum, in our view.
We expect 17% Ebitda CAGR over FY24-26E with healthy return ratios of ~20%. Our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda estimates broadly remain unchanged.
Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with target price of Rs 2,200/share (earlier Rs 2,000) based on 22 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda as we roll forward.
Any delay in expansion plan will be key risk to our call.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
