Business NewsResearch ReportsKFin Tech: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Rating — Check Target Price, Potential Upside
ADVERTISEMENT

KFin Tech: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Rating — Check Target Price, Potential Upside

The brokerage highlights KFin’s strong annuity-based business model, leadership in domestic mutual fund investor solutions, and emerging international growth opportunities as key positives.

31 Dec 2025, 12:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>KFin remains a dominant player in India’s MF investor services space, servicing 29 of 54 AMCs and commanding a 32% industry AAUM share.</p><p>(Photo: Envato)</p></div>
KFin remains a dominant player in India’s MF investor services space, servicing 29 of 54 AMCs and commanding a 32% industry AAUM share.

(Photo: Envato)

Sustained re-rating will depend on KFin’s ability to scale up its international revenue, demonstrate margin normalization after the Ascent integration, and reduce reliance on domestic MF over time.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT