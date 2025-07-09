KEI Industries — PL Capital's Top Stock Pick In Consumer Durable Sector; Q1 Results Preview

PL Capital anticipates KEI and Polycab to outperform, while Voltas to underperform in sales. In terms of profitability, Polycab and RR Kabel are expected to outperform..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..PL Capital Report.Wires and cables companies under coverage have experienced healthy domestic demand aided by volume growth. Exports are expected to remain flat in Q1 FY26. However, fast moving electrical goods segment experienced below moderate growth, primarily in appliances, due to weak consumer demand. Demand for fans and lighting products remained moderate. Room AC companies saw a weak quarter due to low demand, impacted by early rains. We expect our consumer durables universe to register sales/Ebitda/PAT growth of 5.4%/2.5%/0.4% YoY in Q1 FY26. Furthermore, we anticipate KEI and Polycab to outperform, while Voltas to underperform in sales. In terms of profitability, Polycab and RR Kabel are expected to outperform. We continue our positive view on W&C companies driven by healthy domestic demand, expanding market opportunities, and favorable industry trends in both domestic and export markets. KEI continues to be our top pick..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Fine Organics, PCBL — PL Capital's Top Stock Picks In Chemical Sector.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.