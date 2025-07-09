Research ReportsKEI Industries — PL Capital's Top Stock Pick In Consumer Durable Sector; Q1 Results Preview
ADVERTISEMENT

KEI Industries — PL Capital's Top Stock Pick In Consumer Durable Sector; Q1 Results Preview

Consumer Durable Q1 Results Preview: PL Capital continues positive view on W&C companies driven by healthy domestic demand, expanding market opportunities etc.

09 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Consumer durables' exports are expected to remain flat in Q1 FY26. (Photo Source: pexels)</p></div>
Consumer durables' exports are expected to remain flat in Q1 FY26. (Photo Source: pexels)
PL Capital anticipates KEI and Polycab to outperform, while Voltas to underperform in sales. In terms of profitability, Polycab and RR Kabel are expected to outperform.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT