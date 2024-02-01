Kaynes Technologies Q3 Results Review - Robust Revenue Growth, Aided By Strong Order Flows: Motilal Oswal
Margins impacted by elevated costs in executing initial orders.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Kaynes Technologies India Ltd.'s reported strong revenue growth of 76% YoY in Q3 FY24, led by strong traction in the Industrials (majorly electric vehicle) (up 3.1 times YoY), railways (up 58% YoY) and automotive (up 35% YoY) verticals.
Margins were adversely impacted during the quarter (Ebitda margins down 50 basis point YoY). This was attributed to the execution of initial orders, resulting in higher initial costs.
However, margins are expected to recover from Q4 FY24, led by favorable operating leverage.
We maintain our FY24/FY25/FY26 earning per share estimates, given strong customer additions in high-value and high-margin verticals.
We retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,300 (52 times FY26E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bank of Baroda Q3 Results Review - Lower Provisions Drive Earnings; Margins Improve 3 Bps: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.