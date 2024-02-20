Kaynes, Avalon, Syrma, Cyient DLM, Data Pattern, Dixon, Amber - Outlook Remains Strong: Motilal Oswal
Strong revenue and orderbook growth; margin weakened
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Our aggregate revenue for electronic manufacturing services coverage basket is poised to register a 37% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E, aided by an order flows from new as well as existing segments both in domestic and international markets in areas such as high computing servers, railways, A&D, clean energies, electric vehicle, automotive, and Industrials.
Consequently, combined Ebitda margin is likely to remain at the current levels due to changing product mix (toward high volume, low margin products). Ebitda is expected to register a CAGR of ~37% to reach Rs 18.6 billion over FY23-26 from Rs 7.3 billion in FY23.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on Kaynes Technology India Ltd./Avalon Technologies Ltd./Cyient DLM Ltd./Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. with a target price of Rs 3,300/Rs 610/Rs 830/Rs 720 for FY26.
We retain our 'Neutral' stance on Data Patterns India Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2,020 for FY26.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Coal India - E-Auction Premium Decline Likely To Be Offset By Volume Growth: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.