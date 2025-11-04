Business NewsResearch ReportsKansai Nerolac Q2 Review: ICICI Securities Maintains 'Add', Sees 12% Upside Potential — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Kansai Nerolac Q2 Review: ICICI Securities Maintains 'Add', Sees 12% Upside Potential — Check Target Price

Revival in revenue growth could potentially drive Kansai Nerolac's valuation multiples upwards.

04 Nov 2025, 01:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kansai Nerolac Paints' decorative segment reported soft quarter due to incessant and prolonged rainfall.&nbsp; &nbsp;(Source: company website)</p></div>
Kansai Nerolac Paints' decorative segment reported soft quarter due to incessant and prolonged rainfall.   (Source: company website)
As expected, the decorative segment continued to report poor results due to shorter pre-Diwali sales with practically no gap between ‘end of monsoon’ and ‘beginning of Diwali’. However, there are green shoots of revival in Industrial coatings, especially automotive coatings. The GST cut in automobiles is likely to drive growth and it was visible in auto sales data in Oct’25.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT