Business NewsResearch ReportsKalyan Jewellers Shares Upgraded To 'Buy' As ICICI Securities Eyes 50% Upside  — Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Upgraded To 'Buy' As ICICI Securities Eyes 50% Upside  — Here's Why

ICICI Securities believes Kalyan Jewellers' structural story remains intact, hence upgrades the stock to Buy, check target price.

30 Sep 2025, 10:28 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Kalyan Jewellers
Over FY23–25, Kalyan Jewellers added 152 stores through franchise owned-company operated model. (Photo Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit).
With steady demand trends despite elevated gold prices, coupled with an accelerating store rollout, ICICI Securities expects Kalyan’s revenue momentum to remain strong going ahead.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT