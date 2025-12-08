Kalpataru Projects Rated 'Buy As Systematix Initiates Coverage, Sees Upto 18% Upside

Business NewsResearch ReportsKalpataru Projects Rated 'Buy As Systematix Initiates Coverage, Sees Upto 18% Upside
The brokerage values Kalpataru International at 16x FY28E EPS, citing strong growth visibility across transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, and oil and gas segments.

08 Dec 2025, 12:17 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kalpataru International’s order book stood at Rs 645 billion at FY25-end, with 41% contribution from overseas markets, ensuring multi-year revenue visibility.</p><p> (Photo Source: Kalpataru Projects International)</p></div>
Kalpataru International’s order book stood at Rs 645 billion at FY25-end, with 41% contribution from overseas markets, ensuring multi-year revenue visibility.

(Photo Source: Kalpataru Projects International)

In this report the brokerage highlights Kalpataru Projects' improving financial metrics, with RoCE projected to rise from 10.7% in FY25 to 14.2% in FY28, aided by working capital optimization and non-core asset monetization. Net debt reduction and healthy cash flows further strengthen the balance sheet.
