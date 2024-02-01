Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Results Review - Inline Performance; Volume Growth Stood At 6% YoY: Motilal Oswal
Guides for 5-6% higher volume growth than the industry in FY25.
Motilal Oswal Report
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.'s reported consolidated revenue/Ebitda growth of 6%/ 34% YoY to Rs 11.5 billion/Rs 1.8 billion (in line) in Q3 FY24. Operating profit margin stood at 15.5% (versus estimate 15.7%). Profit after tax came in at Rs 1.0 billion (versus estimate Rs 1.1 billion).
The management remains confident of achieving five - 6% higher growth than the industry average. Demand should increase as spending have been higher in the infrastructure and real estate sectors for the last two-three years.
In Q4, volume growth should be ~7% for Kajaria Ceramics. Morbi manufacturers have not hiked prices despite a 17% increase in Gujarat gas prices since August 2023.
Tile prices have come down by 2-3% in the last few months. Average gas price was Rs 39/ standard cubic meter in Q3 FY24.
