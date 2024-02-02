Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Result Review- Subdued Volume Off-Take Weighed On Earnings: IDBI Capital
Sales growth aided by higher volume, net sales realisation remained under pressure
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Kajaria Ceramic Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 result was broadly in-line with our estimate on net sales front, while margins were miss. Despite challenging demand environment, the company reported 6% YoY volume growth at 27 msm. Better product mix and prudent cost optimization led to healthy operating margin improvement in Q3 FY24.
The management reiterated that focus will remain on value added tiles and premium sanitaryware and faucets in upcoming quarters. Net sales increased by 5.6% YoY to Rs 11.5 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 1.7 billion, higher by 34.3% YoY.
Kajaria Ceramics reported net profit of Rs 1 billion, improved by 46.6% over same quarter last year.
We roll over to FY26E and maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,600 (from Rs 1,522), assigning 40 times price earning ratio on FY26E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Results Review - Inline Performance; Volume Growth Stood At 6% YoY: Motilal Oswal
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.