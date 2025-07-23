Kajaria Ceramics Downgraded To 'Neutral' Rating By Yes Securities Post Q1 Results

We believe volumes will continue to remain under pressure for this fiscal owing to soft domestic demand. Margins could remain elevated due to various cost optimization measures incorporated Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

With lower employee cost and other expenses we believe margins will be ~16.5% for FY26E but topline growth will be muted. Also, impact of restructuring of Ceramics, GVT, PVT teams into ONE will be the key monitorable. Hence, though we have revised our margin expectation upwards for FY26E, we have downgraded our volume growth estimate to 4% YoY.