Kajaria Ceramics Downgraded To 'Neutral' Rating By Yes Securities Post Q1 Results
At current market price, the brokerage reckons stock is factoring-in major positives and trades at P/E(x) of 37x on FY27E EPS of Rs 33, leaving no major room for upside.
Going ahead, the brokerage reckons demand trajectory to improve on the back of better macro-environment and higher exports from India which will ease competitive intensity in domestic markets.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
We believe volumes will continue to remain under pressure for this fiscal owing to soft domestic demand. Margins could remain elevated due to various cost optimization measures incorporated Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
With lower employee cost and other expenses we believe margins will be ~16.5% for FY26E but topline growth will be muted. Also, impact of restructuring of Ceramics, GVT, PVT teams into ONE will be the key monitorable. Hence, though we have revised our margin expectation upwards for FY26E, we have downgraded our volume growth estimate to 4% YoY.
Going ahead, we reckon demand trajectory to improve on the back of better macro-environment and higher exports from India which will ease competitive intensity in domestic markets.
Hence, we factor-in 8%YoY volume growth in FY27E and expect operating margins to come in at 16.4%. We have revised our EPS estimates upwards for FY26E/FY27E by 16%/12% respectively due to revision in operating margin estimates.
We have valued Kajaria Ceramics at P/E(x) of 40x (avg 1-year forward multiple) on FY27E EPS of Rs 33, arriving at a target price of Rs 1,334. At CMP, we reckon stock is factoring-in major positives and trades at P/E(x) of 37x on FY27E EPS of Rs 33, leaving no major room for upside.
Hence, we downgrade the stock to Neutral from Buy.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
JSW Infra Q1 Results Review: ICICI Securities Maintains 'Buy' Rating, Hikes Target Price — Here's Why
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.