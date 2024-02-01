Jyothy Laboratories Q3 Results Review - Inline Performance; Focus On Volume-Driven Growth: Motilal Oswal
Jyothy Laboratories registered net sales growth of 10.6% YoY to Rs 6,775 million (estimated Rs 6,788 million).
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. reported an in-line sales at Rs 6.7 billion, a growth of 11% YoY (four-year compound annual growth rate at 13.6%). Volume growth stood at 11% YoY. Fabric care sustained double-digit growth (12%); healthy demand seen in the mid-price detergent powder.
Dishwashing growth was slightly slow at 7%, after clocking a double-digit growth in H1 FY24, driven by competition from local or regional players. HI remained weak at 5% YoY growth; four year CAGR stood at 2%.
We believe a large part of gross margin led earnings growth witnessed in nine months FY24 will be normalised in FY25. Here onwards, market share gain and success of new launches will be critical drivers for earnings growth.
With rich valuation, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 500 on 40 times December- 25E
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bank of Baroda Q3 Results Review - Lower Provisions Drive Earnings; Margins Improve 3 Bps: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.