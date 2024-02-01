Jyothy Laboratories Q3 Results Review - Inline Performance; Focus On Volume-Driven Growth: Motilal Oswal

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. reported an in-line sales at Rs 6.7 billion, a growth of 11% YoY (four-year compound annual growth rate at 13.6%). Volume growth stood at 11% YoY. Fabric care sustained double-digit growth (12%); healthy demand seen in the mid-price detergent powder.

Dishwashing growth was slightly slow at 7%, after clocking a double-digit growth in H1 FY24, driven by competition from local or regional players. HI remained weak at 5% YoY growth; four year CAGR stood at 2%.