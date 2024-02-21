Juniper Hotels IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Strengths, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Key risk:

Company has substantial indebtedness which requires significant cash flows to service, and limits their ability to operate freely.

Company is subject to several conditions and restrictions under their financing agreements. Any breach of the terms under their financing arrangements or their inability to meet their obligations, including financial and other covenants under financing arrangements could adversely affect business and financial condition.

Company recently acquired entity, CHPL, which is now their wholly owned subsidiary, has witnessed delays in repayment of loans in the past and has accordingly undertaken strategic debt restructuring. Any inability of CHPL to meet the terms of restructuring could adversely affect their business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

A significant portion of their revenue from operations (90.48% in the six months ended September 30, 2023) is derived from three hotels/serviced apartments in Mumbai (Maharashtra) and New Delhi out of the portfolio of four hotels/serviced apartments of their Company, and any adverse developments affecting these hotels/serviced apartments or the regions in which they operate, could have an adverse effect on their business, results of operation, cash flows and financial condition.

Company have witnessed negative operating cash flows in the past, and it is possible that they may experience negative cash flows in the future.

Several expenses incurred in their operations are relatively fixed in nature, and their inability to effectively manage such expenses may have an adverse effect on their business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.