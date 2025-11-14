Jubilant Foodworks Shares Can Rally 22% Says ICICI Securities Post Strong Q2 — Check New Target Price

Jubilant FoodWorks' standalone gross margin contracted 169bps YoY to 74.4%, driven by higher delivery mix and input inflation. Opex discipline enabled Ebitda margin to remain steady at 19.4% (+1bps YoY)..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Among all QSR players, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. has delivered the best performance in Q2 FY26, with 9.1% YoY LFL growth in Domino’s India led by strong 16.5% YoY LFL growth in delivery channel. Popeyes also recorded double-digit same-store growth, which is encouraging. Internationally, all key markets recorded growth, with Turkey remaining profitable. Despite improvement in same-store sales growth, margins remained muted as management continues to prioritise value for consumers — a strategy likely to continue. Despite a high base in H2 FY26, we believe Jubilant FoodWorks would continue to deliver volume-led growth on the back of disciplined execution, NPDs and value offerings, expanding store network and datadriven decision-making. Buy..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Tata Motors CV Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Stance Amid Lack Of Triggers — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.