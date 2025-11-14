Business NewsResearch ReportsJubilant Foodworks Shares Can Rally 22% Says ICICI Securities Post Strong Q2 — Check New Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Jubilant Foodworks Shares Can Rally 22% Says ICICI Securities Post Strong Q2 — Check New Target Price

ICICI Securities maintains 'Buy' rating on Jubilant FoodWorks, revises target price - details inside

14 Nov 2025, 11:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jubilant FoodWorks' order growth remained strong at ~15% YoY, while dine-in stayed flattish in Q2 FY26.</p><p>(Photo:&nbsp;Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Jubilant FoodWorks' order growth remained strong at ~15% YoY, while dine-in stayed flattish in Q2 FY26.

(Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Jubilant FoodWorks' standalone gross margin contracted 169bps YoY to 74.4%, driven by higher delivery mix and input inflation. Opex discipline enabled Ebitda margin to remain steady at 19.4% (+1bps YoY).
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT