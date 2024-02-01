Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Results Review - Sluggish Performance; Not Unwinding In Near Term: Motilal Oswal

With persistent pressure on LFL/avarage daily sales, the operating margin saw further deterioration. Despite gross margin expansion (120 basis points YoY to 76.7%), profit before tax margin further slid to 6% versus 7% QoQ and 9% YoY.

Profit before tax declined by 30% YoY. Weak operating margins were further impacted by higher deprecation (investment in backend). Profit before tax margin in FY22 was 13.5%.