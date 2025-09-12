Business NewsResearch ReportsJSW Steel's Superior Execution, Value-Added Special Products To Drive Growth Says PL Capital— Maintains Hold
JSW Steel's Superior Execution, Value-Added Special Products To Drive Growth Says PL Capital— Maintains Hold

PL Capital expects JSW Steel to continue to capture market share as domestic demand improves aided by GST rationalization.

12 Sep 2025, 12:52 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JSW Steel’s crude steel capacities and value-added special products volumes grew at 14% and 16% CAGR respectively over FY20-25.</p><p>(Photo source: company website)</p></div>
JSW Steel’s crude steel capacities and value-added special products volumes grew at 14% and 16% CAGR respectively over FY20-25.

(Photo source: company website)

Several countries have witnessed a boom in steel demand post reaching 100kg per capita consumption mark, and India is expected to follow suit in the next few years. The brokerage expects JSW Steel to be a prime beneficiary of this demand acceleration as it has outlined several capacity expansion avenues over FY25- 31E, to reach 50 mtpa mark.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
