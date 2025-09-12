JSW Steel's Superior Execution, Value-Added Special Products To Drive Growth Says PL Capital— Maintains Hold

JSW Steel’s crude steel capacities and value-added special products volumes grew at 14% and 16% CAGR respectively over FY20-25.
Several countries have witnessed a boom in steel demand post reaching 100kg per capita consumption mark, and India is expected to follow suit in the next few years. The brokerage expects JSW Steel to be a prime beneficiary of this demand acceleration as it has outlined several capacity expansion avenues over FY25- 31E, to reach 50 mtpa mark.