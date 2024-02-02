JSW Steel Q3 Results Review - Rising Costs To Hit Margins In Near Term: Prabhudas Lilladher
Iron ore costs to increase in coming quarters, however JSW Steel is working towards increasing iron ore self-sufficiency over medium term.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut our FY25E/FY26E Ebitda estimates by 7%/2% on weak steel pricing and inching raw material prices JSW Steel Ltd. reported strong consolidated operating performance in Q3, aided by subsidiaries despite 4% QoQ volume decline in standalone business.
Although domestic demand was weak in Q3, management reaffirmed FY24 production and sales volume target of 26.34 mt and 25 mt respectively; as demand is expected to remain strong in Q4.
JSW Steel is expected to deliver 15% plus volume compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E led by ongoing capacity additions and robust infrastructure activities in domestic market. JSW Steel expects domestic prices to inch up as global pricing is strong and China is taking steps to revive its economy.
Also JSW Steel rising focus on value added and specialised portfolio is expected to improve product mix and resilience for withstanding steel price volatility.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.