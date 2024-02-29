JSW Infra - Unlocking The Portal Of Opportunities: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With A Buy

With the addition of new ports, improving efficiency of current ports and terminals, and a large part of capex already undertaken, we anticipate cash flow generation to remain stable. We estimate that JSW Infrastructure Ltd. should generate ~Rs 78 billion in cumulative cash flow from operations over FY23-26.

This contribution will help to maintain a stable debt profile, even amid ongoing acquisitions. We initiate coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 300 (premised on 18 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda).

The company's strategic focus on acquisitions, expanding share of third-party customers, and long-term contracts with JSW Group entities position it favorably to leverage growth opportunities in the transportation industry.