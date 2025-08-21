Business NewsResearch ReportsJSW Infra Shares Can Rally 23% Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price 
JSW Infra Shares Can Rally 23% Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price 

Motilal Oswal expects JSW Infra to strengthen its market dominance, leading to a 13% volume CAGR over FY25-27.

NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jsw Infra continues to deliver resilient performance, supported by a diversified cargo mix, rising third-party share, and steady execution of new assets.</p><p>(Photo:Company website)</p></div>
Jsw Infra continues to deliver resilient performance, supported by a diversified cargo mix, rising third-party share, and steady execution of new assets.

With a balanced presence on both east and west coasts and growing inland connectivity investments, JSW Infra is well positioned to capitalize on India’s structural push for multimodal integration, logistics efficiency, and port-led industrial development, making it a preferred partner for both anchor customers and third-party cargo owners.
