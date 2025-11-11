JSW Cement Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Stance; Trims Target Price — Check Details

Business NewsResearch ReportsJSW Cement Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Stance; Trims Target Price — Check Details
Motilal Oswal retains 'Neutral' stance on JSW Cement citing positive cement demand outlook.

11 Nov 2025, 11:28 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JSW Cement expects a strong demand recovery in the coming quarters, aided by increased government spending, good monsoon and pick-up in rural demand. (Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
JSW Cement’s variable cost/tonne is significantly lower than that of peers given the higher share of GGBS in its overall production (+40%). The company has achieved cost savings of Rs 200/tonne in H1 and expects another Rs 200/tonne of cost savings in H2, led by increasing green power/AFR share, logistics optimization and positive operating leverage.
