JSW Cement IPO Opens For Subscription Today — Should You Subscribe Or Avoid? Read DRChoksey Report

Outlook:

JSW Cement, the building materials arm of the JSW Group, is one of India’s fastest-growing and most sustainability-focused cement manufacturers. With a strong commitment to green infrastructure, the company has positioned itself as a leader in producing eco-friendly cement solutions such as Portland Slag Cement (PSC) and Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), aligning with India’s decarbonization goals.

Operating with a strategic blend of integrated and grinding units across key geographies, JSW Cement leverages backward integration—including captive limestone mines and slag sourced from JSW Steel—to drive cost efficiency and secure raw material supply.

Its agile and tech-driven operations are complemented by digital platforms and a robust distribution network, allowing the company to rapidly expand its footprint across India.

It plans to achieve an overall 60 MMTPA cement capacity in the long term, with playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable construction while capitalizing on India’s robust infrastructure and housing growth story.

Despite consistent addition of capacities and gradual ramp-op of utilization across regions its revenue and Ebitda has grown marginally at -0.2% and 2.3% CAGR, respectively over FY23-25, as the cement industry has been significantly impacted by persistent pricing pressure, driven by consolidation among large players.

Further, in FY25 it had one of the lowest cement realization among the industry, while yielded sub-par profitability on a per ton basis, led by high raw material costs per ton, impacting overall financial performance. JSW cement plans to raise Rs 16 billion through issue of fresh equity to fund Capex of Rs 8 billion for installing new cement capacity, for prepaying borrowings to the tune of Rs 5.2 billion and rest for general corporate purposes.

Its initial issue is priced at 36.6 times trailing twelve months EV/Ebitda, much higher than its comparable peer average of 26.6x TTM EV/Ebitda.

We believe the issue is fully priced in, and thus we assign a “Neutral“ rating to the issue, on the backdrop of headroom for improvement in its financial metrics with early signs of rebound observed in cement realizations.