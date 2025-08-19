JSW Cement Gets 'Neutral' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage

Business NewsResearch ReportsJSW Cement Gets 'Neutral' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage
Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on JSW Cement with a Neutral stance, says the stock is failry valued.

JSW Cement is the largest supplier of GGBS in India with ~84% share in FY25.
JSW Cement is the largest supplier of GGBS in India with ~84% share in FY25.

(Photo Source Company website)

Leveraging JSW Group’s presence in steel manufacturing, JSW Cement is the largest supplier of ground granulated blast furnace slag in India with ~84% market share in FY25. The product is manufactured from slag, a byproduct of the steel-making process. GGBS accounted for ~34% of JSW Cement’s total revenue in FY25, though we believe that its contribution to Ebitda was higher at ~61%/76% in FY24/FY25.
