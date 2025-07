Of the four listed tier-I ferrous mills we cover, Anand Rathi anticipates Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. outdoing the sector, with Rs 13,214 Ebitda/tonne and sector-leading ~20.6% Ebitda margins. However, Jindal Stainless Ltd.’s Ebitda is expected to have improved the most QoQ (30%) to Rs 11,066/tonne.