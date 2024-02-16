JK Paper Q3 Results Review - Pricing Pressure Continued: IDBI Capital
Despite weak earnings in 9M FY24, we anticipate volume driven sales growth for the company over next couple of years.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
JK Paper Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 result was in-line with our expectation on net sales front, while margins disappointed. In a seasonally strong quarter, the company reported 9% YoY growth in volume, however, softness in pricing led to 4% decline in net sales realisation over Q3 FY23.
The management guided that globally pulp prices are moving up, however, paper prices are not moving in tandem. Further, volume growth was also lower than expected due to weak demand in the writing and printing sector.
On a positive note, Q4 FY24 is expected to be better given seasonality factor. We anticipate JK Paper to utilize free cash flow for substantial debt repayment over next two years in absence of new capacity addition plans in near term.
We have introduced FY26E and maintain 'Hold' with a target price of Rs 431 (earlier Rs 386), assigning 4.5 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY26E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.