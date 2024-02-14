JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 Results Review - Strong Profitability; Announced Capacity Expansion Plan: Motilal Oswal

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 operating performance was above our estimates, with consolidated Ebitda at Rs 3 billion (up 63% YoY; 18% above our estimate). Ebitda/t increased 52% YoY to Rs 1,021 (estimate Rs 909). OPM was up 6pp YoY to ~18%. Adjusted profit after tax grew 82% YoY to Rs 1.4 billion (estimate Rs 1.2 billion).

Management indicated that cement volume growth (consolidated) should be at ~10% YoY in FY24 (versus earlier estimated ~12-15%). The Eastern region continues to see higher growth, driven by the IHB segment. Cement prices were soft in both January-February- 24.

Management believes that the company’s volume growth would surpass that of the industry’s in FY25, aided by expansion in Udaipur Cement Works Ltd., a subsidiary of the company. Further, it announced the next phase of expansion in the east (including north-east) and aims to reach 30 million tonnes per annum by FY30.