JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 Results Review - Strong Profitability; Announced Capacity Expansion Plan: Motilal Oswal
Targets to increase grinding capacity to 30 million tonnes per annum by FY30.
Motilal Oswal Report
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 operating performance was above our estimates, with consolidated Ebitda at Rs 3 billion (up 63% YoY; 18% above our estimate). Ebitda/t increased 52% YoY to Rs 1,021 (estimate Rs 909). OPM was up 6pp YoY to ~18%. Adjusted profit after tax grew 82% YoY to Rs 1.4 billion (estimate Rs 1.2 billion).
Management indicated that cement volume growth (consolidated) should be at ~10% YoY in FY24 (versus earlier estimated ~12-15%). The Eastern region continues to see higher growth, driven by the IHB segment. Cement prices were soft in both January-February- 24.
Management believes that the company’s volume growth would surpass that of the industry’s in FY25, aided by expansion in Udaipur Cement Works Ltd., a subsidiary of the company. Further, it announced the next phase of expansion in the east (including north-east) and aims to reach 30 million tonnes per annum by FY30.
We raised Ebitda estimates by 6% for FY24 (given the outperformance) and 2-3% for FY25-26. JK Lakshmi Cement is trading at 8 times/6.5 times FY25E/FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda.
JK Lakshmi Cement is a cost-efficient player with presence in favorable regions (Gujarat and North). We value JK Lakshmi Cement at 9 times FY26E EV/Ebitda and arrive at a target price of Rs 1,030.
