Business NewsResearch ReportsJK Cement's Strong Show To Continue, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining 'Add' — Check New Target Price 
ADVERTISEMENT

JK Cement is well on track to achieve its 50 mmt target by 2030, without straining its balance sheet, adds the brokerage.

11 Sep 2025, 10:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
JK Cement's overseas subsidiary in the UAE delivered consolidated revenue/Ebitda of ~Rs 6/0.6-0.7 billion in FY25, leading to a marginal recurring PAT.

(Source: company website)
JK Cement's overseas subsidiary in the UAE delivered consolidated revenue/Ebitda of ~Rs 6/0.6-0.7 billion in FY25, leading to a marginal recurring PAT.

(Source: company website)

JK Cement maintains its annual grey cement volume guidance of 20 mmt (~12% YoY). With reduction in GST, company expects rural demand to benefit the industry.
