JK Cement maintains its annual grey cement volume guidance of 20 mmt (~12% YoY). With reduction in GST, company expects rural demand to benefit the industry..NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.We maintain Add on JK Cement Ltd., with a revised target price of Rs 6,535/share (15x Sep'27E consolidated Ebitda). The company remains on a solid footing. As per our recent interaction with the management, cement prices have broadly held on QoQ despite heavy monsoon and JK Cement is also expected to deliver high-single-digit grey cement volume growth in Q2 FY26. It also maintained its ~12% YoY grey cement volume growth guidance for FY26. It is ramping up green power share (already second best after Shree Cement). Additionally, its expansions are on track and JK Cement's grey cement capacity will increase to 32 million metric tonne by the end of FY26. It is also well on track to achieve its 50 mmt target by 2030, without straining its balance sheet. .We estimate JK Cement will deliver consolidated revenue/Ebitda/APAT CAGR of 12/25/30% during FY25-28E, riding on strong 11% volume CAGR (expansion-led) and blended unit Ebitda expansion of ~Rs 421/mt (healthy pricing, cost controls, UAE and paint operations turnaround). Subsequently, JK Cement's return ratio should remain industry-best, also supporting its premium valuations..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.